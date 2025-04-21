We Are China

Aerial views of blooming apricot flowers in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:05, April 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows tourists viewing apricot flowers in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

HOHHOT, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Apricot flowers burst into bloom in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia, attracting tourists with spring charm.

A tourist takes a photo in front of an apricot tree in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

