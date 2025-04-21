Home>>
Aerial views of blooming apricot flowers in N China's Inner Mongolia
(Xinhua) 09:05, April 21, 2025
An aerial drone photo shows tourists viewing apricot flowers in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
HOHHOT, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Apricot flowers burst into bloom in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia, attracting tourists with spring charm.
An aerial drone photo shows tourists viewing apricot flowers in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
A tourist takes a photo in front of an apricot tree in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists viewing apricot flowers in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
