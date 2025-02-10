Five-year-old rider wins horse racing championship in Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 14:56, February 10, 2025

A five-year-old rider won the championship of a 13,000-meter horse racing event at the recently held New Year Naadam Fair in Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia. The young rider skillfully handled the horse and braved cold temperatures below -10°C.

