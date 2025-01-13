View of Dahei River country park in Hohhot, N China's Inner Mongolia
An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Dahei River country park in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.
Once polluted by improper economic activities in the area, the Dahei River basin has now become an ideal habitat for migrant birds and also heaven for bird lovers, thanks to the ecological restoration measures taken in recent years. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Tourists visit the Dahei River country park in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.
Photos
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Pic story of mounted police in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Winter tourism in China's Inner Mongolia
- Herdsmen tame horses on snow-covered grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Man ceaselessly pursues technological innovations to boost animal husbandry in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Young woman horseback rides and shoots at Naadam Festival
