View of Dahei River country park in Hohhot, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:17, January 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Dahei River country park in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Once polluted by improper economic activities in the area, the Dahei River basin has now become an ideal habitat for migrant birds and also heaven for bird lovers, thanks to the ecological restoration measures taken in recent years. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

