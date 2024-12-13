Herdsmen tame horses on snow-covered grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
Herdsmen tame horses on a snow-covered grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Herdsmen pose for photos on horseback on a snow-covered grassland in East Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
