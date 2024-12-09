Young woman horseback rides and shoots at Naadam Festival

(People's Daily App) 13:33, December 09, 2024

At the Naadam Festival in Inner Mongolia in August, the impressive riding and archery skills of Ding Yincai, a young woman born in the 1990s, wowed netizens. The Naadam Festival, meaning "games" in Mongolian, is usually held in mid-summer and sometimes in winter in pastoral areas of Inner Mongolia. It often comprises wrestling, archery and horse racing, known as the "Three Games of Men."

(Produced by Zhu Yingqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)