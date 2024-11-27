Mongolian ethnic attire weaves tradition, fortune tapestry

Xinhua) 15:01, November 27, 2024

HOHHOT, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- For Meng Genhua, a dedicated Mongolian ethnic attire artisan, her greatest joy has stemmed from seeing her business grow from a humble 20-square-meter workshop to a thriving 500-square-meter store over the course of nearly four decades.

This transformation not only underlines her entrepreneurial success but also symbolizes the revitalization of China's ethnic heritage.

Having grown up in a herding family in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Meng was very young when she started learning the craft of making traditional Mongolian clothing from her mother, who was a well-known local tailor.

Once regular daily wear, Mongolian attire -- characterized by silk and satin fabrics, intricate designs and vibrant colors, gradually became less common with the increased popularity of more modern apparel. Meng, however, felt a deep responsibility to preserve and renew this traditional cultural treasure.

In 1985, Meng began her career by opening a small family workshop. "Initially, customers rarely came for clothing but only for small fixes like mending clothes or sewing on buttons," she recalled. At that time, the shop functioned more as a tailoring service rather than a clothing store.

Occasionally, Meng's traditional Mongolian robes did catch the eye of older customers, who were amazed by her mastery of an almost forgotten traditional technique. Word began to spread, and Meng's business started to flourish.

In 2011, Meng founded her own company specializing in the trade of Mongolian ethnic attire. A year later, she was recognized as a municipal-level inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Mongolian attire-making in Ordos.

With the rise of cultural tourism across China in recent years, public interest in traditional craftsmanship has been reignited. Seizing this opportunity, Meng has advanced her career by blending traditional elements with innovative designs.

Today, in addition to daily wear, Meng's store offers wedding garments, performance costumes and accessories.

Meng is also dedicated to passing on her craft. Since 2015, her company has partnered with a local vocational high school to offer training courses -- benefiting over 300 students. More than a dozen of her apprentices have gone on to open their own businesses.

Among these inheritors is Sarula, Meng's daughter. "Mom taught me to sew as a child. The sewing machine was my plaything," she said.

After earning a degree in art design from Beijing Oriental University, Sarula taught art at a local vocational high school from 2004 onwards. However, in 2017 she decided to shift her focus to garment design.

"We're preserving Mongolian ethnic features like the mandarin collar, frog buttons and trim colors in everyday wear. We also draw inspiration from traditional Chinese garments and modern clothes, simplifying designs and opting for low-maintenance, washable cotton and linens," Sarula explained.

In 2023, the government of Otog Front Banner invested over 2.88 million yuan (about 400,100 U.S. dollars) in the preservation of Mongolian traditional attire. The government plans to promote cultural tourism, train professionals and build exhibition halls to further protect and celebrate ethnic clothing.

