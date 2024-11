We Are China

Winter scenery in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:13, November 17, 2024

Tourists enjoy the rime scenery in Morin Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 12, 2024 shows the scenery after snow at a wetland in Ergune, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People ski at a ski resort in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows the rime scenery in Morin Dawa Daur Autonomous Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2024 shows people skiing at a ski resort in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

