We Are China

Mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 16:04, November 15, 2024

Blue sky and clouds are reflected on the mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Le Yan)

Hasuhai Lake is a natural lake, known as the "West Lake beyond the Great Wall"

Blue sky and clouds are reflected on the mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Le Yan)

Blue sky and clouds are reflected on the mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Le Yan)

Blue sky and clouds are reflected on the mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Le Yan)

Blue sky and clouds are reflected on the mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Le Yan)

Blue sky and clouds are reflected on the mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Le Yan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)