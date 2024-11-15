Mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Inner Mongolia
Blue sky and clouds are reflected on the mirror-like Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Le Yan)
Hasuhai Lake is a natural lake, known as the "West Lake beyond the Great Wall"
