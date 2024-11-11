Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season opens in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:08, November 11, 2024

The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival is held in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Nov. 10, 2024. The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival was held here on Sunday. Throughout the ice and snow season, Arxan will host a variety of activities to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2024. The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival was held here on Sunday. Throughout the ice and snow season, Arxan will host a variety of activities to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Singers perform at an ice and snow event in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2024. The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival was held here on Sunday. Throughout the ice and snow season, Arxan will host a variety of activities to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a view of an ice and snow event in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival was held here on Sunday. Throughout the ice and snow season, Arxan will host a variety of activities to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Bei He)

People perform at an ice and snow event in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2024. The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival was held here on Sunday. Throughout the ice and snow season, Arxan will host a variety of activities to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A visitor poses for photos with performers at an ice and snow event in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2024. The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival was held here on Sunday. Throughout the ice and snow season, Arxan will host a variety of activities to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Competitors are pictured at an ice and snow event in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2024. The opening ceremony of the Arxan 2024-2025 ice and snow season and 19th ice and snow festival was held here on Sunday. Throughout the ice and snow season, Arxan will host a variety of activities to attract visitors. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)