Winter tourism in China's Inner Mongolia
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7 shows tourists visiting an ice and snow park by the Daheihe River in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Tourists visit an ice and snow park by the Daheihe River in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7 shows tourists visiting a labyrinth at an ice and snow park by the Daheihe River in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Photos
