Winter tourism in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:20, January 08, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7 shows tourists visiting an ice and snow park by the Daheihe River in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 7 shows tourists visiting a labyrinth at an ice and snow park by the Daheihe River in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

