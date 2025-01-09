Pic story of mounted police in N China's Inner Mongolia
Mounted police patrol in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025.
Deep in the snow-shrouded grassland in Xilin Gol League, a row of mounted police patrolled on horseback, grappling with gusts and snow. They carry out security guard patrol and management on the vast grassland with horses. The mounted police are a "symbol of safety" on the grassland, safeguarding local herdsmen all year round. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Policemen prepare to feed horses forage grass in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A policeman puts a saddle on a horse before patrolling in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Mounted police patrol in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Policemen walk to a checkpoint in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Mounted police deliver parcels to herdsmen in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A policeman leans his head on the head of a horse before patrolling in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Policemen work at a checkpoint in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo shows police directing a front loader to clear roads for snowbound travelers in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A drone photo shows police directing a front loader to clear roads for snowbound travelers in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A policeman puts a halter around the head of a horse in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A policeman is pictured with his face mask covered with frost in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Police tie a tow rope to a snowbound vehicle in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A policeman arrives at a checkpoint in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A policeman cooks a meal at the kitchen in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Police set to patrol in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo shows mounted police patrolling in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo shows police rescuing snowbound travelers in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Mounted police pose for a group photo in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Photos
