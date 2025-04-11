Inner Mongolia's spring grazing halt begins for grassland revival

Xinhua) 09:13, April 11, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows the scenery of a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

HOHHOT, April 10 (Xinhua) -- On a crisp morning in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, herder Qimgee evenly spreads a mix of alfalfa and corn into the troughs, the primary diet for his cattle during the spring grazing moratorium.

April is a crucial time for grass to sprout across the region, but the tender shoots, with their shallow roots, are highly vulnerable to early grazing. To protect the fragile ecosystem, vast areas of pastureland in Inner Mongolia have entered a designated grazing suspension.

In the Xilin Gol League, the grazing ban began on April 1 and will last for 45 days. To support herders during this period, local authorities provide subsidies of 1.125 yuan (about 15.61 U.S. cents) per mu to help offset the cost of fodder and encourage compliance with the policy.

"In the past, spring grazing meant our cattle would quickly chew down the tender shoots. This scientific approach gives the grasslands a chance to grow lush and strong," said Qimgee, who manages more than 1,500 mu (100 hectares) of grassland and owns over 20 cattle.

According to Guo Jingbo, an official with the league's forestry and grassland bureau, the league expects to allocate around 250 million yuan in subsidies this year to protect the 220 million mu of grassland across the league.

To further improve the policy's effectiveness, the league has introduced a "differential grazing moratorium" tailored to the climate and vegetation conditions of different areas this year. This allows the duration of the ban to be adjusted according to local environmental needs.

Xilin Gol was the first area in Inner Mongolia to implement the spring grazing moratorium with subsidies in 2018. The policy has since been expanded to the entire region as of last year.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2024 shows sheep in a shed at the Urad Grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)

"I have stocked up on various types of fodder, including alfalfa, corn, soybeans and bran, to ensure my livestock get enough nutrients during the moratorium," said Jerennig, a herder in Ordos City, where 5,338.2 mu of grassland has been placed under a three-month grazing ban since April 1.

Inner Mongolia, home to some of China's most iconic grasslands, has long faced challenges such as desertification and salinization due to overgrazing, drought and other factors.

Thanks to integrated efforts, such as the grazing ban, incentive policies for grassland protection, and initiatives focused on restoring degraded vegetation and soil in the grasslands, the region has made significant progress in reversing this trend.

According to data, the grassland vegetation coverage in Xilin Gol reached 48.48 percent in the past five years, an increase of 7 percent compared to the previous five-year period. Meanwhile, in the Hulun Buir, the grassland vegetation coverage reached 76.38 percent in 2024, with average grass height reaching 36.78 centimeters.

