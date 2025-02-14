We Are China

Drone show integrated with pyrotechnic displays creates spectacular nightscape

Ecns.cn) 14:16, February 14, 2025

Magnificent drone show integrated with pyrotechnic displays enchants audiences in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Wenjie)

Dazzling displays with 1,500 drones delivered an awe-inspiring performance on Wednesday night.

