Drone show integrated with pyrotechnic displays creates spectacular nightscape
Magnificent drone show integrated with pyrotechnic displays enchants audiences in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Wenjie)
Dazzling displays with 1,500 drones delivered an awe-inspiring performance on Wednesday night.
