View of Ming'antu observing station in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:04, March 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the monitoring facilities of the second phase of the Chinese Meridian Project at the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the antennae for the Chinese Spectral Radioheliograph (CSRH), an imaging telescope array, at the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the monitoring facilities of the second phase of the Chinese Meridian Project at the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

This photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

