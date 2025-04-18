China's Inner Mongolia advances quality development of dairy industry

Xinhua) 16:30, April 18, 2025

Staff members work in the intelligent control center of a global intelligent manufacturing benchmark base for milk powder at the Global Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley, in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 17, 2025. In recent years, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has given full play to its resource endowment and industrial advantages, and promoted the upgrading of the whole chain of dairy industry with scientific and technological innovation, advancing the quality development of dairy industry. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Robotic arms carry out packaging operation at the Global Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 17, 2025. In recent years, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has given full play to its resource endowment and industrial advantages, and promoted the upgrading of the whole chain of dairy industry with scientific and technological innovation, advancing the quality development of dairy industry. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Staff members work in the filling workshop of the Global Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 17, 2025. In recent years, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has given full play to its resource endowment and industrial advantages, and promoted the upgrading of the whole chain of dairy industry with scientific and technological innovation, advancing the quality development of dairy industry. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

Children visit the Global Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 17, 2025. In recent years, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has given full play to its resource endowment and industrial advantages, and promoted the upgrading of the whole chain of dairy industry with scientific and technological innovation, advancing the quality development of dairy industry. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

This photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows a view of a global intelligent manufacturing benchmark base for liquid milk at the Global Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In recent years, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has given full play to its resource endowment and industrial advantages, and promoted the upgrading of the whole chain of dairy industry with scientific and technological innovation, advancing the quality development of dairy industry. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Cows are milked at Yili Chilechuan Ecological Intelligent Pasture in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 17, 2025. In recent years, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has given full play to its resource endowment and industrial advantages, and promoted the upgrading of the whole chain of dairy industry with scientific and technological innovation, advancing the quality development of dairy industry. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Workers work in the filling workshop of the Global Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park of Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 17, 2025. In recent years, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has given full play to its resource endowment and industrial advantages, and promoted the upgrading of the whole chain of dairy industry with scientific and technological innovation, advancing the quality development of dairy industry. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

