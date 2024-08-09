Taikonauts hold their own "Olympics" aboard China's space station
This screenshot captured on Aug. 8, 2024 provided by China Central Television (CCTV) shows the Shenzhou-18 taikonaut Ye Guangfu, clad in an extravehicular suit, passing an improvised torch inside China's space station. (Xinhua)
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- To mark China's 16th National Fitness Day on Thursday, the three taikonauts aboard China's orbiting space station organized their own sports event to share their joy of exercise and show support for athletes at the ongoing Paris Olympics.
The Shenzhou-18 crew has progressed more than halfway through a six-month space mission that began with their launch in late April. And the time the three taikonauts have spent orbiting Earth has involved a lot more than experiments and spacewalks -- they are also maintaining a work-life balance. The China Manned Space Agency has released video updates over the course of their mission, showing how they have been devoting time to their fitness.
This screenshot captured on Aug. 8, 2024 provided by China Central Television (CCTV) shows Shenzhou-18 taikonaut Li Cong floating over a hurdle during a mock torch relay inside China's space station. (Xinhua)
This screenshot captured on Aug. 8. 2024 provided by China Central Television (CCTV) shows the Shenzhou-18 taikonaut Ye Guangfu (C) lifting his two crewmates on a barbell in zero-gravity environment inside China's space station. (Xinhua)
This screenshot captured on Aug. 8, 2024 provided by China Central Television (CCTV) shows the Shenzhou-18 taikonaut Li Guangsu playing table tennis inside China's space station. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhou-18 taikonauts conduct fire alarm test, blood sampling in space
- Chinese astronauts complete space tests regarding strength, muscle adaptability
- China advances space mission with Europe amid ambitious exploration agenda
- Chinese astronaut poses with the Earth
- China to launch 3 lunar probe missions within next 4 yrs; ILRS to complete basic form before 2035: chief designer of lunar exploration projects
- Chinese scientist promotes innovation in space exploration payloads
- Shenzhou XVI crew safely lands on Earth after five-month mission
- Shenzhou-16 taikonauts to return to Earth on Oct.31
- Tiangong space station sees reunion of six taikonauts
- Launch history of manned missions to space by Long March-2F carrier rockets
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.