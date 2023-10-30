Home>>
Shenzhou-16 taikonauts to return to Earth on Oct.31
(Ecns.cn) 16:31, October 30, 2023
The members of the Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft held a handover ceremony. As of now, the crew of Shenzhou-16 astronauts have completed all scheduled tasks.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tiangong space station sees reunion of six taikonauts
- Launch history of manned missions to space by Long March-2F carrier rockets
- Highlights of Shenzhou-17 Mission
- See-off ceremony held for Shenzhou-17 crew
- 12th crewed mission to focus on space debris
- Scientists call for deeper international space science cooperation
- China, S. Africa space ties promise wide scope
- China to livestream 4th class from space station
- 10 paintings from Africa on display at Tiangong
- Cargo spacecraft burns up as planned on Earth reentry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.