Shenzhou-16 taikonauts to return to Earth on Oct.31

Ecns.cn) 16:31, October 30, 2023

The members of the Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft held a handover ceremony. As of now, the crew of Shenzhou-16 astronauts have completed all scheduled tasks.

