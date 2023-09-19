China to livestream 4th class from space station

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will livestream the fourth lecture from its Tiangong space station at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Monday.

The lecture will be given by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao.

The upcoming lecture, the fourth of the "Tiangong Class" series, will be also held as a space-Earth interaction between the crew in space and youth on Earth, according to the CMSA.

The astronauts will show and introduce their working and living scenes in the Mengtian lab module at the Tiangong space station.

They will also demonstrate various experiments, such as spherical flame and "table tennis" experiments, and those showing the law of momentum conservation.

The astronauts will invite their audience to simultaneously carry out experiments to explore the mysteries of the universe and identify differences between experiments on Earth and in space, said the agency.

As China's national space laboratory, the Tiangong space station plays a pivotal role in science popularization and education.

The Shenzhou-13 and Shenzhou-14 astronauts crews had given three "Tiangong Class" lectures, which received a warm response.

