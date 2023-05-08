China's cargo craft Tianzhou-6 ready for launch in Hainan

Ecns.cn) 16:31, May 08, 2023

The combination of Long March -7 Y 7 rocket carrier and the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft is vertically transferred to the service tower at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, south China's Hainan Province, May 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Huang Guochang)

The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned. The Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

