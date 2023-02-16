China to launch 2 manned spaceships plus cargo spacecraft annually from 2023

(Global Times) 09:04, February 16, 2023

Shenzhou-15 taikonauts solicit public opinions for logo designs for the manned space missions in 2023. Photo: Courtesy of China Manned Space Agency

Following the completion of China's Space Station at the end of 2022, China released Wednesday the roadmap for this year with 2 manned spaceships scheduled and 1 to 2 cargo spacecraft missions.

China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has also started to solicit public opinions for the first time for logo designs for the manned space missions in 2023.

In order to help the public understand the characteristics of those space missions and stimulate their creative inspirations, the CMSA detailed and specified the tasks in an announcement on Wednesday.

According to CMSA in a statement it provided to the Global Times on Wednesday, the Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft will be launched in May and October and they will be docked with the Tianhe space station core module.

During the two manned space missions, astronauts will conduct extravehicular activities (EVA), or spacewalks. Meanwhile, the taikonauts will conduct science and technology experiments in space, popularize science education and carry out other space activities.

In addition to the manned spaceship missions, the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft will be sent to Tiangong in May to deliver necessities, consumables, maintenance spare parts, experimental payloads and propellant, as well as bring in-orbit waste back to the earth.

Since the completion of China's space station at the end of 2022, China plans to annually launch two manned spaceships and one or two spacecraft into the manned space station Tiangong, which currently consists of the Tianhe core module, the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, the Shenzhou-15 crew spaceship and the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft.

The total living space of the Chinese space station is about 110 cubic meters which can accommodate six astronauts at the same time.

CMSA has been designing task logos for each mission since the Shenzhou-5 mission in 2003. Particularly, the 12 task marks planned and designed during the stage of space station construction have played an active role in shaping the project brand image and promoting the spirit of manned spaceflight.

CMSEO encourages all individuals, legal persons and organizations who are China's manned space lovers to propose ideas that fully reflect Chinese elements, characteristics of manned spaceflight mission, with distinct scientific and artistic implications.

Besides, the systematization, coordination and continuity of the three task identifications should be given due consideration.

The deadline for public solicitation will be on March 6, 2023 with online voting followed and the results to be announced.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)