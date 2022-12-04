China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts to return to Earth on Dec. 4
This image captured at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China shows the Shenzhou-15 and Shenzhou-14 crew taking a group picture with their thumbs up after a historic gathering in space on Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)
JIUQUAN, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts, who have completed all their scheduled tasks, will return to Earth on Dec. 4, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday.
The three astronauts handed over the control of the space station to the Shenzhou-15 crew on Friday evening, completing the country's first in-orbit crew rotation, according to the CMSA.
They will touch down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The landing site is currently making preparations for the return of the three astronauts, the CMSA said.
