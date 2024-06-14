Languages

Archive

Friday, June 14, 2024

Home>>

Chinese astronaut poses with the Earth

(People's Daily App) 16:17, June 14, 2024

The elbow camera of the robotic arm installed on the Chinese space station's Tianhe core module captures this precious view of a Chinese astronaut and the Earth in the same frame.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories