Eurasian journalists tour National Peony Garden in C China's Luoyang

People's Daily Online) 10:16, April 23, 2025

"The Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang" is held in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 21, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries, part of "The Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang," visited the National Peony Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on April 21, 2025.

They gained insight into local history, modern gardening technologies and the city's peony cultivation and culture.

Established in 1984, the National Peony Garden contains over 200,000 peonies representing all Chinese varieties and major peony genes worldwide. The garden functions as a hub for peony culture, research and international exchanges.

The journalists' six-day program, which runs through Saturday, also includes visits to the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital and Longmen Grottoes.

A visitor poses for a photo at the National Peony Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a blooming peony at the National Peony Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows blooming peonies at the National Peony Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows a blooming peony at the National Peony Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows blooming peonies at the National Peony Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Photo shows blooming peonies at the National Peony Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

