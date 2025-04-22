Eurasian journalists explore National Peony Garden in C China's Luoyang

People's Daily Online) 11:08, April 22, 2025

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries are participating in "The Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang" in central China's Henan Province from April 21 to 26, 2025. The program aims to showcase Luoyang's cultural and natural attractions to international media representatives.

While visiting the National Peony Garden on Monday, the Eurasian journalists immersed themselves in the blooming peonies. Chinese artists accompanied them, demonstrating traditional painting techniques that blend nature and artistic expression.

