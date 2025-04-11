Russian visitor embraces role as "peony fairy," enchanted by Heze's exquisite blooms

When traditional Hanfu meets China's iconic peonies, the atmosphere is absolutely enchanting! The 2025 Heze Peony Festival commenced on April 8, 2025, in Heze, east China's Shandong Province. Spanning one month, the event features two major highlights: the 2025 World Peony Conference and the 34th Heze International Peony Cultural Tourism Festival.

During the festivities, Russian visitor Elena Davydova explored Heze's Caozhou Peony Garden, dressed in Hanfu and adorned with floral hairpins. Strolling among the blossoms, she resembled a "peony fairy" stepping straight out of an ancient painting. Follow Elena's journey and immerse yourself in the unique charm of Heze—China's undisputed "Capital of Peonies"!

(Peng Yukai also contributed to this video)

