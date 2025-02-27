China's Binzhou promotes development of private economy

Xinhua) 14:54, February 27, 2025

Workers process steel plates at the workshop of Shandong Xinmeida Technology Materials Co. Ltd. in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Workers organize products at a company in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Workers check aluminum alloy components at a company in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A worker checks color-coated steel plates at the workshop of Shandong Xinmeida Technology Materials Co. Ltd. in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A worker processes fabric for export to Africa at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Robots package butyl rubber products at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Workers check fabric for export to Africa at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2025 shows the factory area of Shandong Jingbo Zhongju New Materials Co., Ltd. in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Workers process home textile products at a company in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A worker cuts fabric for export to Africa at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

