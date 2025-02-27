China's Binzhou promotes development of private economy
Workers process steel plates at the workshop of Shandong Xinmeida Technology Materials Co. Ltd. in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Workers organize products at a company in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Workers check aluminum alloy components at a company in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A worker checks color-coated steel plates at the workshop of Shandong Xinmeida Technology Materials Co. Ltd. in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A worker processes fabric for export to Africa at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Robots package butyl rubber products at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Workers check fabric for export to Africa at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2025 shows the factory area of Shandong Jingbo Zhongju New Materials Co., Ltd. in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Workers process home textile products at a company in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
A worker cuts fabric for export to Africa at a workshop in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 25, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.