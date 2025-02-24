China's Shandong makes efforts to develop future-oriented industries

Xinhua) 08:28, February 24, 2025

Staff work in a wind power equipment production workshop of Sany Renewable Energy (Rizhao) Wind Power Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member works in a wind power equipment production workshop of Sany Renewable Energy (Rizhao) Wind Power Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member patrols near a production line of Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff work in the crawler harvester production workshop of Rizhao Liying Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Staff process the products in Shandong Xingchen Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member works in a wind power equipment production workshop of Sany Renewable Energy (Rizhao) Wind Power Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member works in a crawler harvester production workshop of Rizhao Liying Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member works at a production line of Asia Symbol (Shandong) Pulp and Paper Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member assembles a tractor in Rizhao Liying Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A staff member calibrates an engraving machine in Rizhao Huiming Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 22, 2025. In recent years, local authorities in Rizhao have made efforts to assist traditional advantageous industries in innovating and develop an array of emerging and future-oriented industries. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

