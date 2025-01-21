Shandong drives green energy forward

09:57, January 21, 2025 By Zhao Ruixue ( China Daily

Residents of a community in Weihai, Shandong province, are experiencing a warmer, more comfortable winter this year thanks to the introduction of nuclear-powered heating, a key step in the province's efforts to promote green energy transformation.

For the first time, the system is providing steady and reliable heat.

"The heating is working smoothly, creating a cozy environment for us," said Yu Haiyan, a resident of the Ruichikangcheng community in Rushan, a county-level city in Weihai. She said the indoor temperature remains at a comfortable 23 C.

The innovative system replaces traditional coal-based heating with energy sourced exclusively from the Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant, located more than 35 kilometers away in Haiyang, a county-level city of Yantai.

By using steam from the plant's nuclear reactors after power generation and employing advanced heat exchange technology, the heat is transported to Rushan through China's longest and most advanced nuclear heating pipeline.

The switch to nuclear-powered heating has brought stable temperatures and significant environmental benefits. According to Rushan county government, the initiative saves 110,000 metric tons of coal annually and has reduced emissions of sulfur dioxide by 465 tons and nitrogen oxide by 130 tons.

The nuclear heating project has been recognized as part of China's inaugural batch of green and low-carbon demonstration projects, underscoring its potential as a sustainable energy solution.

"2024 was a pivotal year for Shandong's green transformation," said Zhou Naixiang, the province's governor, while presenting the government work report at the opening of the annual session of the 14th Shandong Provincial People's Congress on Monday.

Shandong has made significant strides in renewable energy, with its total installed capacity of new and renewable energy reaching 115 million kilowatts. Last year, the cumulative installed capacity of new and renewable energy power generation exceeded that of coal-fired power generation for the first time, making it the primary source of electricity in the province, according to the Shandong energy administration.

Shandong ranks second nationwide in nuclear power development, with approved and underconstruction nuclear power units totaling 10.03 million kilowatts. The province also leads in installed photovoltaic capacity.

In Heze, a city in Shandong, authorities invested 30.61 billion yuan ($4.18 billion) in 91 key green and low-carbon projects last year, according to municipal government statistics.

"The competitive advantages of the new energy industry in Heze continue to grow," said Mayor Li Chunying.

With a strategic focus on increasing new and renewable energy capacities by an additional 20 million kilowatts this year, Shandong is poised to advance its sustainability efforts further, Zhou said.

While aiming for mandatory targets in energy conservation, emission reduction and environmental quality improvement, Shandong plans to achieve GDP growth of more than 5 percent this year.

