World's largest pumped storage hydropower plant in full operation in China

Xinhua) 16:00, December 31, 2024

A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows the underground workshop of Fengning pumped-storage power station in Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province. Fengning power station, the pumped-storage power station with the largest installed capacity of its kind in the world, was put into full operation on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Fengning pumped storage hydropower plant, the largest of its kind globally, has commenced full operation in the city of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province.

Operated by the State Grid Corporation of China, the facility boasts a total installed capacity of 3.6 million kilowatts and is designed to generate 6.61 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

The company said that since its initial units began operating in 2021, the plant has generated approximately 8.62 billion kilowatt hours of electricity.

As a leading renewable energy storage technology, pumped storage plays a key role in advancing the country's green energy transition.

The Fengning plant is expected to save 480,800 tonnes of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.2 million tonnes annually, marking a significant contribution to the country's energy efficiency and environmental sustainability goals, the company said.

Workers patrol at the underground workshop of Fengning pumped-storage power station in Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2024. Fengning power station, the pumped-storage power station with the largest installed capacity of its kind in the world, was put into full operation on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

