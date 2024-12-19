Green electricity from Xizang channeled to Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Green electricity generated from renewable sources in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region will begin powering facilities in Beijing starting Jan. 1, 2025, according to a purchase deal reached on Tuesday.

Four companies in Beijing purchased green electricity from 13 new-energy power generation enterprises in Xizang.

Approximately 15 million kilowatt-hours of electricity are expected to be transacted. It is the first deal of its kind reached between Xizang and Beijing.

The green electricity will power Beijing's landmark facilities, such as the National Center for the Performing Arts, the Capital Library of China and the Capital Museum, according to Zhang Chenda, a trader with the Capital Power Exchange Center Co., Ltd., adding that the deal increases Beijing's supply of green electricity from outside the region.

"The channeling of green electricity into Beijing will better meet the city's demand for green energy consumption and, at the same time, boost the absorption of new energy generated in Xizang, thereby contributing to local economic and social development," Zhang said.

Since the official launch of market-based green electricity trading in Beijing in 2021, green electricity has been channeled to the city from several other regions.

In 2024, Beijing achieved transactions of 5.05 billion kilowatt-hours of market-based green electricity, reducing approximately 4.03 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Four years ago, China announced its "dual carbon" goals of peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

