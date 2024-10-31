China pledges to promote renewable energy use amid green transition
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows a partial view of a 50-megawatt molten-salt solar thermal power plant in Naomaohu Township of Hami City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday released a set of guidelines on boosting the use of renewable energy amid efforts to cut fossil fuel consumption in green energy transition.
The guidelines, issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and five other government departments, outline China's goal to replace traditional fuel with renewable energy.
The guidelines note that China's renewable energy consumption is expected to reach the equivalent of more than 1.1 billion tonnes of standard coal next year, and to exceed the equivalent of 1.5 billion tonnes of standard coal by 2030.
The country aims to enhance its energy capacity to ensure the safe and reliable supply of renewable energy.
More renewable energy will be used in industrial enterprises, transportation, buildings, agriculture, rural areas and infrastructure.
