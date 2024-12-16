China maintains high utilization rates of wind, solar power

This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows workers installing the blade of a 16-megawatt wind turbine of the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China has maintained high utilization rates of wind and solar power, official data showed Sunday, suggesting the world's renewables powerhouse has ensured both speed and quality in its green drive.

The utilization rates of wind and solar power remained above 95 percent this year, according to data of the National Energy Administration. By the end of 2024, the country's installed wind power capacity reached 510 million kilowatts, while its solar power capacity stood at 840 million kilowatts.

In the first seven months of 2024, wind and solar power generation totaled 1.05 trillion kilowatt hours, accounting for roughly 20 percent of China's total electricity generation.

China's new energy industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, maintaining a double-digit annual growth rate.

Since 2013, the country's wind power installed capacity has grown sixfold, while solar power installed capacity has surged more than 180 times. Its annual new installations account for more than 40 percent of the global total, significantly contributing to world's green development.

At the national energy work conference held on Sunday, Chinese authorities pledged enhanced efforts to develop and utilize wind and solar power in a bid to promote the country's green and low-carbon transformation.

China will also deepen international energy cooperation, especially in green energy, and actively participate in global energy governance, according to the meeting.

