Employees produce ski gloves at company in Jiaxiang County, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 10:24, January 18, 2025

Employees produce ski gloves at a company in Jiaxiang County, Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Jiaxiang County is one of the ski glove production bases in China. The glove products are exported to more than 60 countries and regions in Asia, Europe and the Americas. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees discuss the design of ski gloves at a company in Jiaxiang County, Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee inspects ski gloves at a company in Jiaxiang County, Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee irons ski gloves at a company in Jiaxiang County, Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An employee inspects ski gloves at a company in Jiaxiang County, Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Employees produce ski gloves at a company in Jiaxiang County, Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

