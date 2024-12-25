Charming China – Hospitable Shandong: Episode 2

People's Daily Online) 15:02, December 25, 2024

The travel documentary "Charming China-Hospitable Shandong", co-produced by People's Daily Online Australia and Grainger TV, premiered on Australia's Channel Ten in November 2024. The program showcases the rich natural landscapes and profound cultural heritage in east China's Shandong Province.

In the second episode, renowned Australian TV presenter Greg Granger guides Australian viewers through the cities of Qingdao, Weihai, Yantai, and Zibo in Shandong Province, exploring the local customs and traditions through personal experiences and interviews.

In Qingdao, Granger visits the Qingdao Beer Museum, where he samples the local specialty beer and enjoys a seafood feast. In Weihai, he visits the iconic "Happiness Gate," experiences traditional techniques like tin inlay and Jiaodong flower steamed buns, and heads to a camping site to join visitors for a bonfire party and a fireworks show. In Yantai, Granger explores the 600-year-old Suochengli, immersing himself in its cultural heritage, experiences intangible cultural heritage practices like plant tie-dyeing and Chinese knotting, and visits a martial arts school in Kunyu Mountain to learn about the martial arts dreams of international students. In Zibo, Granger delves into the culture of cuju (ancient Chinese football), the craft of glass-making, and tastes the popular Zibo barbecue, which has gained widespread attention in recent years.

Hospitable Shandong is the latest installment in the Charming China series. Since 2018, People's Daily Online Australia has introduced the beautiful landscapes and diverse cultures of Chinese provinces, including Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hainan, Guangdong, Anhui, and Hubei, to Australian audiences.

