Eurasian journalists discover art of Chinese folding fans

People's Daily Online) 09:07, April 23, 2025

Twelve journalists from nine Eurasian countries experienced the art of traditional Chinese folding fans this week at Luoyang's National Peony Garden, as part of the "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program – Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang" taking place April 21-26 in central China's Henan Province.

The visitors, touring the historic city that served as the capital for 13 Chinese dynasties throughout history, showed particular fascination with Chinese folding fans.

These exquisite folding fans, which embody centuries of Chinese cultural heritage, proved popular souvenirs among the international journalists during their cultural exchange visit.

