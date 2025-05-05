China's Yunnan health products promotion conference held in New York

Xinhua) 10:10, May 05, 2025

NEW YORK, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A promotion conference on China's Yunnan health products gathered more than 50 local pharmaceutical leaders, health industry entrepreneurs, wellness product developers and medical professors in Flushing, New York, on Saturday.

Co-hosted by the General Association of Dian Entrepreneurs and the Yunnan Pharmaceutical Circulation Industry Association, the conference featured top-selling Yunnan health products in the U.S. market.

Located in southwestern China, Yunnan Province is widely recognized as a major hub for authentic medicinal herb production. Due to its unique climate, diverse ecosystems and rich biodiversity, the province is home to most traditional Chinese medicinal herbs and supports the country's herbal medicine industry.

Ruan Hongxian, president of the General Association of Dian Entrepreneurs, expressed his hope that more high-quality Chinese medicinal materials and health products would enter the U.S. market, while more American nutritional and wellness products would also be sold in China.

He cited the YXT Healthy Living Experience Center, a traditional Chinese medicine healthcare showroom in Manhattan, which features a wide range of health products from across China, with a special focus on those originating from Yunnan, as an example, saying that it has been offering New Yorkers an immersive introduction to traditional Chinese wellness practices.

Michael Wong, vice President of A&Z Pharmaceutical Inc., who has over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, said at the event: "We should bring the finest, highest-quality ingredients from China to the world. That means connecting premium raw materials from regions like Yunnan and many others with global markets."

