Fighter jets take off at twilight
Two J-10 fighter jets attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force fly in formation towards the designated airspace during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force soars into the sky at twilight during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
J-10 fighter jets attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force take off in succession during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- J-16 fighter jets in flight training
- PLA naval vessels in multi-subject training
- Chinese PLA honor guard joins Minsk parade marking 80th anniversary of victory in Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War
- Chinese PLA Guard of Honor attends Russia's Victory Day parade
- PLA Honor Guard set for Red Square parade
- China, Cambodia to hold joint military exercise
- Chinese military warns off Philippine vessel attempting intrusion near Huangyan Dao
- Helicopters in 24-hour flight mission
- Armored vehicles fire at targets
- Submarine sails in silence
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.