Fighter jets take off at twilight

China Military Online) 10:24, May 13, 2025

Two J-10 fighter jets attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force fly in formation towards the designated airspace during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force soars into the sky at twilight during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

J-10 fighter jets attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force take off in succession during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise, aiming to test the pilots' cooperative combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

