China, Cambodia to hold joint military exercise

Xinhua) 16:35, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Cambodian armed forces will conduct a joint exercise in Cambodia in mid-to-late May, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday.

The drill, which is codenamed Golden Dragon-2025, will focus on joint counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The exercise will be conducted both on land and at sea, as well as in relevant air spaces, while there will also be cultural and sports exchanges, and vessel open day activities, Zhang added.

This exercise will be the seventh of its kind between the Chinese and Cambodian militaries.

"It will facilitate practical cooperation between the two sides and contribute to the building of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era," Zhang said.

