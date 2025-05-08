Home>>
Helicopters in 24-hour flight mission
By Huang Panyue (China Military Online) 08:18, May 08, 2025
Two attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA 75th Group Army conduct a low-altitude maneuver during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on April 16, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Tan Yanglin and Cao Yiqing)
A helicopter pilot assigned to an army aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA 75th Group Army prepares to depart for a mission during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on April 16, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Tan Yanglin and Cao Yiqing)
