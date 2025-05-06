Home>>
Submarine sails in silence
By Huang Panyue (China Military Online) 13:12, May 06, 2025
A submarine attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams towards the designated area during a maritime training exercise on April 8, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhang Nan)
