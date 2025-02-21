Home>>
Submarines conduct combat training
(China Military Online) 09:52, February 21, 2025
A submarine attached to the Chinese PLA Navy cleaves through waves during a recent round-the-clock multi-subject training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
