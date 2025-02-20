Surface-to-air missile systems in comprehensive training
Soldiers assigned to a surface-to-air missile unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command hoist and load surface-to-air missile onto a missile launching truck during a comprehensive training exercise on February 7, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Hongwei)
A soldier assigned to a surface-to-air missile unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command prepares the tropospheric scatter communication system for a comprehensive training exercise on February 7, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yonghao)
Soldiers assigned to a surface-to-air missile unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command practice firing the man-portable air defense system during a comprehensive training exercise on February 7, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yonghao)
