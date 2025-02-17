Home>>
J-16 multi-role fighter jets take off for flight training
(China Military Online) 10:43, February 17, 2025
J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise on January 16, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yunlong)
