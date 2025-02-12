PLA naval vessels sail toward open sea

China Military Online) 10:05, February 12, 2025

The amphibious dock landing ship Jinggangshan (Hull 999) attached to a navy flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sails toward the designated area for maritime training in early January 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

The amphibious dock landing ship Jinggangshan (Hull 999) and the guided-missile frigate Liuzhou (Hull 573) attached to a navy flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail toward the designated area for maritime training in early January 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

