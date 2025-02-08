Border defense troops patrol on horseback

China Military Online) 10:31, February 08, 2025

Soldiers assigned to the Songbai border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command patrol the snow-covered border on horseback at the northern foot of Tianshan Mountains on January 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Wenqing)

Soldiers assigned to the Songbai border defense company under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command patrol the snow-covered border on horseback at the northern foot of Tianshan Mountains on January 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Wenqing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)