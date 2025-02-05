PLA Air Force conducts routine patrol over Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 08:31, February 05, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese military on Tuesday said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is on high alert for any destabilizing military activities in the South China Sea.

On the same day, the Air Force of the PLA Southern Theater Command conducted a routine patrol in the airspace of China's Huangyan Dao. During the patrol, the Philippines has been colluding with countries outside the region to organize the so-called "joint patrols" to deliberately undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea, according to Li Jianjian, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command.

Li said the Air Force will remain on high alert to resolutely defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

"Any military activities that disrupt the South China Sea are fully under control," said the spokesperson.

