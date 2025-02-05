Passage of Chinese fleet through Basilan Strait consistent with int'l law, practice: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:01, February 05, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The normal passage of the Chinese naval fleet through the Basilan Strait is fully in accordance with international law and practice, said Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command.

The command deployed naval and air forces for training exercises to the high seas through the Basilan Strait on Monday, said Tian, adding that the operations were conducted in a safe, standardized, and professional manner.

The Philippine side has falsely hyped and smeared the normal passage of the Chinese naval fleet, seriously undermining the legitimate navigation rights of China and other countries, Tian said.

