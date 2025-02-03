LCAC dashes to beachhead

China Military Online) 15:56, February 03, 2025

A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a navy unit with the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command dashes to the beachhead during a maritime training exercise in early January 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Xueyan)

A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a navy unit with the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command dashes to the beachhead during a maritime training exercise in early January 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Mi Xuechao)

