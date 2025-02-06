We Are China

Frigates Conduct Live-Fire Training at Sea

China Military Online) 09:35, February 06, 2025

A naval frigate attached to the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command sails towards the designated waters during a live-fire training exercise on December 21, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)

A naval frigate attached to the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its close-in weapon system during a live-fire training exercise on December 21, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)