Frigates Conduct Live-Fire Training at Sea
(China Military Online) 09:35, February 06, 2025
A naval frigate attached to the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command sails towards the designated waters during a live-fire training exercise on December 21, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)
A naval frigate attached to the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its close-in weapon system during a live-fire training exercise on December 21, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jia)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
