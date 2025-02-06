Home>>
Chinese naval fleet to join multinational exercise in Pakistan
(Xinhua) 13:56, February 06, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese naval fleet consisting of the vessels of Baotou and Gaoyouhu will participate in a multinational joint exercise in Pakistan this February at the invitation of the Pakistani military, China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.
During the exercise, code-named "Peace-2025," participating vessels will conduct drills focused on maritime resupply, joint anti-piracy operations, search and rescue, and air defense, which are aimed at enhancing the capability of jointly safeguarding maritime security, the ministry said.
